Global Social Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,957.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $3,957.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,047,795 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

