Global Social Chain Market Cap Achieves $1.48 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $3,957.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Global Social Chain Profile

GSC is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,047,795 coins. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

