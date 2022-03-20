GlobalBoost-Y 24-Hour Volume Hits $60.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $211,340.83 and approximately $60.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,133.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,861.40 or 0.06956310 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00280584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.40 or 0.00793505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00089141 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.34 or 0.00467602 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.74 or 0.00415076 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.