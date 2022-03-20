GoldBlocks (GB) Trading 25% Lower Over Last Week

GoldBlocks (GB) traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldBlocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldBlocks has a market cap of $77,324.60 and approximately $31.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.45 or 0.00276445 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010936 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004813 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001236 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00034128 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.97 or 0.00775259 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GoldBlocks Coin Profile

GoldBlocks (GB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2016. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu . GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldBlocks is a gold based PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that is based on the idea of portable wealth. “

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldBlocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

