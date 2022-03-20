Golden Goose Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $147,807.04 and $38,503.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00045054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,866.30 or 0.06910793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,383.06 or 0.99776795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00040992 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

