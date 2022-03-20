Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Sold by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,357 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 1.12% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,663,000 after acquiring an additional 99,762 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 314,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GIGB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.15. 47,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,924. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $55.66.

