GoNetwork (GOT) 1-Day Volume Tops $18,239.00

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. GoNetwork has a market cap of $109,391.82 and $18,239.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GoNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,388.82 or 0.99968760 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00067546 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00021519 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002328 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014891 BTC.

About GoNetwork

GoNetwork is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using US dollars.

