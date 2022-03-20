Graft Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (GRFT)

Graft (GRFT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Graft has a market cap of $77,517.75 and approximately $7.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Graft has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.13 or 0.00467260 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000232 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

