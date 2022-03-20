GravityCoin Market Cap Hits $8,989.47 (GXX)

GravityCoin (GXX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $8,989.47 and approximately $3.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045217 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,862.02 or 0.06915025 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,377.86 or 0.99974413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00040712 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 7,137,564 coins and its circulating supply is 7,239,921 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

