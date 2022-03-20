Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.82 Million

Analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $326.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $345.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $307.70 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $234.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 25.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 7.95. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth $668,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 19.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 8.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 53,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners (Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.