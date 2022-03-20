Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.82 Million

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBKGet Rating) will announce sales of $326.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $345.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $307.70 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $234.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 25.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 7.95. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth $668,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 19.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 8.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 53,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners (Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.