Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,627 shares during the quarter. Grid Dynamics makes up approximately 4.4% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of Grid Dynamics worth $14,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 87.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,268 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,088,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,282,000 after purchasing an additional 117,281 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 66.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,596,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,651,000 after purchasing an additional 638,428 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $43,876,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $39,525,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GDYN shares. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lowered Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

Shares of GDYN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.45. 1,782,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,130. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $146,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

