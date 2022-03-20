Grin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.71 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $15.95 million and $2.71 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,486.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,883.18 or 0.06949692 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.58 or 0.00278606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.65 or 0.00770488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014567 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00093605 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.82 or 0.00476828 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007464 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.05 or 0.00417114 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.