Gulden (NLG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,269.00

Gulden (NLG) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $3,269.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.26 or 0.00278576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00014644 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001324 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000464 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 562,002,517 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

