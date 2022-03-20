GYEN Hits Market Capitalization of $22.90 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. GYEN has a total market cap of $22.90 million and $143,347.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00045301 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,867.95 or 0.06900116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,464.83 or 0.99761931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00040979 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

