HaloDAO Achieves Market Cap of $103,417.48 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. HaloDAO has a total market cap of $103,417.48 and $6,262.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HaloDAO has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00045106 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,846.14 or 0.06878982 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,497.01 or 1.00296132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00040840 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

