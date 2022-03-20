Handy Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Handy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Handy has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Handy has a market cap of $1.18 million and $2,830.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Handy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00045627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,840.37 or 0.06954746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,799.50 or 0.99898931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00040511 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.