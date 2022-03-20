Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 4.0% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 215,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 597,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 447,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 248,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,210,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,470,000 after purchasing an additional 150,301 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,526,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,710. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.93. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $46.38.

