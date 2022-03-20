Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Buys 27,233 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,233 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 172.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1,430.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.17. 65,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,402. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.71.

