Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Buys 28,880 Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares during the period. Global X Conscious Companies ETF comprises 1.2% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,862,000 after buying an additional 241,864 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRMA stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 47,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,625. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $34.92.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

