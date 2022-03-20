Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,095 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 4.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,818,000 after purchasing an additional 369,529 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,985,000 after purchasing an additional 630,151 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 763,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after purchasing an additional 218,407 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 725,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 197,711 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.49. 2,354,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,029. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

