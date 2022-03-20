Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF accounts for 4.8% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period.

Shares of ESML stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $38.30. 136,080 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.27.

