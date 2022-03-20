Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Get Rating) by 110.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the quarter. VanEck Environmental Services ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 2.20% of VanEck Environmental Services ETF worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Environmental Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Environmental Services ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.54. 1,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a 52 week low of $127.19 and a 52 week high of $160.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.71.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Environmental Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Environmental Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.