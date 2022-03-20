Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $17.52 Million Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,990 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 9.8% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $17,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOND. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 7,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.61. The company had a trading volume of 125,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,726. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.54. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $101.78 and a one year high of $112.27.

