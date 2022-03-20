Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares during the quarter. Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF by 54.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 92,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AGOX traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 22,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,751. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $29.69.

