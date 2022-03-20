Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 115.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,750 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.74% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,452.5% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 61,608 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUBD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.31. 17,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,018. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47.

