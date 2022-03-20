Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Purchases 18,807 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 1.74% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 130.4% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDG traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.50. 24,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,943. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.48. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88.

