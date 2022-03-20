Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 42,653 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,653 shares during the period. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,038,000 after buying an additional 211,911 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16,239.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 207,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after buying an additional 206,398 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 83.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,427,000 after buying an additional 163,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,964,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,578,000 after buying an additional 97,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NULG traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,046 shares. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.73.

