Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 48,021 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,021 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $14,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 66,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,828,000 after purchasing an additional 769,962 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $49.19. 927,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,665. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

