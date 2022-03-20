Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 84,537 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,537 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 2.2% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.77. The stock had a trading volume of 910,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,382. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.87. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $57.75.

