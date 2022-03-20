Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,651 Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,651 shares during the quarter. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.98. 2,584,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,497. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.93.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

