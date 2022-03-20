Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 482.2% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 331.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,951,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,051,527. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.68 and a one year high of $113.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.356 dividend. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

