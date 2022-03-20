Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.0% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 1.23% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVOL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 80,168 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 26,071 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

DVOL stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,699. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

