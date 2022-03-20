Haven Protocol Hits Market Cap of $100.71 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.84 or 0.00009256 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $100.71 million and $1.55 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 26,199,891 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

