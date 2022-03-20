Head to Head Analysis: Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and Huntington Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A Huntington Bancshares 30.05% 13.42% 1.30%

Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Intesa Sanpaolo and Huntington Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intesa Sanpaolo 0 4 5 0 2.56 Huntington Bancshares 1 5 2 1 2.33

Intesa Sanpaolo currently has a consensus target price of $3.02, indicating a potential downside of 78.22%. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus target price of $18.07, indicating a potential upside of 19.52%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than Intesa Sanpaolo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and Huntington Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intesa Sanpaolo $23.51 billion 1.91 $3.74 billion N/A N/A Huntington Bancshares $6.08 billion 3.59 $1.30 billion $1.36 11.12

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than Huntington Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Huntington Bancshares pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intesa Sanpaolo (Get Rating)

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy. The IMI Corporate and Investment Banking segment deals with corporate and investment banking; and acts as a partner for corporates, public administration, and financial institutions. The International Subsidiary Banks segment operates on international markets through subsidiary and associated banks. The Private Banking segment specializes in the asset management of private and high net worth individuals. The Asset Management segment develops solutions targeted at the firm's customers, commercial networks, and institutional clientele. The Insurance segment includes Intesa Sanpaolo Vita, Fideuram Vita, Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura, and Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura. The Corporate Centre segment comprises of the group's treasury and the Capital Light Bank. The company was founded in 1931.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer & Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate & Vehicle Finance, Regional Banking & The Huntington Private Client Group, and Home Lending. The Consumer & Business Banking segment provides financial products and services to consumer and small business customers including but not limited to checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, investments, consumer loans, credit cards and small business loans. The Commercial Banking segment provides products and services to the middle market, large corporate, and government public sector customers located primarily within its geographic footprint.

