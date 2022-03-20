Head to Head Comparison: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) vs. Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) and Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Aedifica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 1 0 1 0 2.00 Aedifica 1 0 3 0 2.50

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.76%. Given Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is more favorable than Aedifica.

Profitability

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Aedifica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 2.11% 1.82% 0.41% Aedifica N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Aedifica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $426.52 million 4.15 $9.12 million $0.07 242.89 Aedifica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Aedifica.

Summary

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers beats Aedifica on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

About Aedifica (Get Rating)

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly. Aedifica has established itself in recent years as a leader in the European listed real estate sector and has the ambition to further expand this position in the coming years. By investing in quality buildings that generate recurring and indexed rental income and offer potential for capital gains, Aedifica aims to offer its shareholders a reliable and sustainable real estate investment with an attractive yield. Aedifica is listed on Euronext Brussels (2006) and Euronext Amsterdam (2019). Since March 2020, Aedifica is part of the BEL 20, the leading share index of Euronext Brussels.

