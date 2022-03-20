Head-To-Head Review: Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autoliv and REE Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoliv $8.23 billion 0.84 $435.00 million $4.97 15.84 REE Automotive $10,000.00 69,561.48 -$505.33 million N/A N/A

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Autoliv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Autoliv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Autoliv and REE Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoliv 2 6 8 0 2.38 REE Automotive 1 0 3 0 2.50

Autoliv presently has a consensus price target of $108.93, suggesting a potential upside of 38.40%. REE Automotive has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 418.02%. Given REE Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Autoliv.

Profitability

This table compares Autoliv and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoliv 5.30% 17.00% 5.70% REE Automotive N/A -351.83% -197.79%

Volatility and Risk

Autoliv has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autoliv beats REE Automotive on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autoliv (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems. The company was founded by Lennart Lindblad in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

