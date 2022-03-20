Head-To-Head Survey: Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) versus Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) and Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fate Therapeutics and Novozymes A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78 Novozymes A/S 2 3 2 0 2.00

Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $95.00, suggesting a potential upside of 151.66%. Novozymes A/S has a consensus target price of $425.00, suggesting a potential upside of 531.41%. Given Novozymes A/S’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Novozymes A/S is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Novozymes A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics $55.85 million 65.18 -$212.15 million ($2.23) -16.93 Novozymes A/S $2.15 billion 7.16 $432.79 million $1.74 38.68

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novozymes A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Novozymes A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics -379.89% -30.25% -22.50% Novozymes A/S 21.40% 28.17% 14.67%

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats Fate Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

