Head-To-Head Survey: Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Red Cat and NetSol Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Cat -143.12% -17.85% -15.91% NetSol Technologies 4.99% 5.97% 4.29%

7.1% of Red Cat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Red Cat and NetSol Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Cat 0 0 1 0 3.00 NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Red Cat and NetSol Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Cat $5.00 million 22.61 -$13.24 million ($0.25) -8.40 NetSol Technologies $54.92 million 0.79 $1.78 million $0.27 14.30

NetSol Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Red Cat. Red Cat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetSol Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NetSol Technologies beats Red Cat on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Red Cat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone. The company was founded by Jeffrey M. Thompson in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator. The company also provides Otoz Digital Auto-Retail, a white-labelled SaaS platform; Otoz Ecosystem, an API-based architecture; and Otoz Platform, a white label platform, which includes Dealer Tool and Customer App portals. In addition, it offers system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. It serves blue chip organizations, Dow-Jones 30 Industrials, Fortune 500 manufacturers and financial institutions, vehicle manufacturers, and enterprise technology providers. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

