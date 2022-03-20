Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.42% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $19,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 865,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after acquiring an additional 106,011 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,181,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,015,000 after acquiring an additional 480,016 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $30.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 275.56%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

