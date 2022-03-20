Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.56.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of HL opened at $6.72 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 85.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after buying an additional 957,371 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,656,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after purchasing an additional 644,131 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.