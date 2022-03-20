Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Tops $3.68 on Major Exchanges

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.98 or 0.00272404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014525 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001307 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000475 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

