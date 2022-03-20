Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,354,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152,912 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $84,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 432.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 156,921 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 427,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 45,997 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 273,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 28,590 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 33.1% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 63,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,866,156. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 24,543,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,116,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

