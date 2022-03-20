Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) & Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Head to Head Analysis

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hims & Hers Health and Oncology Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hims & Hers Health 0 4 3 0 2.43 Oncology Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 92.81%. Given Hims & Hers Health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hims & Hers Health is more favorable than Oncology Institute.

Volatility and Risk

Hims & Hers Health has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Institute has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and Oncology Institute’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hims & Hers Health $271.88 million 3.85 -$107.66 million ($0.62) -8.23 Oncology Institute $203.00 million 0.91 -$10.93 million N/A N/A

Oncology Institute has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hims & Hers Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.9% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by institutional investors. 43.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and Oncology Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hims & Hers Health -39.60% -24.28% -20.18% Oncology Institute N/A 78.66% 7.84%

Summary

Hims & Hers Health beats Oncology Institute on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care. The company's curated non-prescription products include vitamin C, melatonin, collagen protein, biotin, and teas in the wellness category; moisturizer, fragrances, face wash, and anti-wrinkle creams in the skincare category; condoms and lubricants in the sexual health category; and shampoos, conditioners, scalp scrubs, and topical treatments, such as minoxidil in the hair care category. It also offers medical consultation services; and engages in the wholesale of non-prescription product sales to retailers. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

Oncology Institute Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

