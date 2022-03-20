HoDooi Hits Market Cap of $8.83 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HoDooi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00045289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,861.46 or 0.06931954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,244.38 or 0.99915636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00040589 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.