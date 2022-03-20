Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Bought by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) by 278.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 894,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658,101 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 1.48% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $12,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 49.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,505,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,522,000 after buying an additional 1,159,308 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth $12,484,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth $10,645,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,380,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,640,000 after buying an additional 406,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 35.1% during the third quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 844,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,471,000 after buying an additional 219,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Shares of HOLI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.92. The stock had a trading volume of 785,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,253. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.