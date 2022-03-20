HOPR 24-Hour Volume Reaches $435,000.00 (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. HOPR has a market cap of $26.33 million and approximately $435,000.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HOPR has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One HOPR coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000386 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00045627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,842.23 or 0.06950646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,836.25 or 0.99864627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00040376 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR was first traded on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

