HOPR Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, HOPR has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. HOPR has a total market cap of $26.68 million and $605,404.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOPR coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00045054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,866.30 or 0.06910793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,383.06 or 0.99776795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00040992 BTC.

HOPR Profile

HOPR launched on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

