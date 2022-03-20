Hord Price Up 1.7% This Week (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Hord has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $154,031.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can now be purchased for $0.0447 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hord has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,750,845 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

