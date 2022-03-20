HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP lessened its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,982 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 27,975 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in HP were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of HP by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $511,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,822 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of HP by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,468,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,527,000 after acquiring an additional 978,719 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of HP by 494.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,160,487 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,751,000 after acquiring an additional 965,427 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in HP by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $436,002,000 after buying an additional 960,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HP by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,185,166 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $216,919,000 after buying an additional 954,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $163,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,909 shares of company stock worth $6,937,612 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $37.09 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

HP Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.