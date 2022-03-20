HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $743.21.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $600.00 to $750.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,560 shares of company stock worth $17,136,576. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,886,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,440,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after buying an additional 223,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,495,000 after buying an additional 120,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $491.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $477.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $640.64. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $378.88 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.45 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

